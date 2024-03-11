Ponant Announces 2025-26 Antarctica Season

Ponant announced its 2025-26 Antarctica season sailing from October 2025 to March 2026, exploring the White Continent.

This new season features a total of 34 sailings and eight itineraries from October 2025 to March 2026, allowing guests to explore every aspect of the Antarctic on five Ponant ships

From the Antarctic Peninsula to the Falklands, South Georgia, the Ross Sea and Valdés Peninsula, travelers have an opportunity to discover the polar region at different moments in the lifecycle of local ecosystems.

“In the Antarctic, the only masters of our movements are ice and time, hence why we operate in the humblest manner, in all humility. Every voyage is a unique distillation of emotions. It can be a contemplative or sometimes almost evangelical adventure, but one that is always full of surprises. We experience so many magical moments,” said José Sarica, Ponant’s expedition experience R&D director.

In addition to exploring destinations such as New Zealand’s Subantarctic islands and the Chilian fjords, guests can engage in activities such as hiking on the peninsulas and continent, zodiac landings, kayaking and observing marine fauna.

Itineraries include: