P&O Cruises to Host Gary Barlow On Two Iona Sailings

P&O Cruises announced the 2024 dates for two charity shows performed by Gary Barlow onboard the Iona, according to a press release.

After sold-out shows in 2022 and 2023, Barlow will again take to the stage onboard the Iona on two sailings from Southampton, departing on September 21, 2024, and October 5, 2024.

Guests looking to secure a seat in one of the performances will purchase raffle tickets onboard for £10, with proceeds from ticket sales donated to Teenage Cancer Trust and Child Bereavement UK.

Gary Barlow said: “I’m so proud to be P&O Cruises’ music director and I can’t wait to be back onboard Iona to put on two more nights of exclusive performances for guests. There’s something magical about sharing my passion for music with the guests onboard whilst fundraising for two incredible charities.”

Gary Barlow will perform onboard the following holidays: