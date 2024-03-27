P&O Cancels Iona Sailings for Refit

P&O Cruises is canceling two cruises onboard the Iona in late 2025. According to a statement sent to booked guests, the sailings were axed to make room for a refit.

“We’re really sorry to inform you that your holiday is no longer going to be possible due to a necessary reschedule of Iona’s planned refit,” P&O Cruises said in the letter.

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, the canceled cruises were set to depart on Oct. 4 and Oct. 18, 2025.

“We understand this news is disappointing and would like to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the company added.

Affected passengers will receive full refunds via the original form of payment, P&O said. The company is also offering a £100 per person onboard credit for guests who opt to book another sailing.

The credit is limited to the first two guests sailing in the same stateroom, P&O Cruises explained, and must be redeemed before June 2024.

Impacted sailings include a seven-night cruise to Northern Europe and a 14-night cruise to the Canary Islands.

Previously set to depart on October 18, 2025, the first was set to visit ports in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, including Hamburg, Zeebrugge and Rotterdam.

The Canary Islands cruise was scheduled to sail on October 4, 2025 and featured destinations in Portugal and Spain, such as La Coruña, Cádiz, Funchal, St. Cruz de Tenerife, Arrecife de Lanzarote, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Puerto del Rosario.

Following the refurbishment, the Iona is expected to resume service on Oct. 25. On that day, the ship is scheduled to sail from Southampton for a seven-night cruise to Spain and France.

Part of Carnival Corporation’s Excel Class, the Iona was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Pepenburg, Germany.

Despite being delivered to P&O Cruises in 2020, the LNG-powered vessel only welcomed its first guests in 2021.