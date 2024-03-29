Paul Gauguin Cruises Releases 2025 Voyages Brochure

Paul Gauguin Cruises released its 2025 Voyages Brochure offering a look at the all-inclusive itineraries and offerings aboard the Paul Gauguin, according to a statement.

New among the nine itineraries in 2025 is a 10-night More Tuamotus and Society Islands voyage featuring the line’s first-ever overnight stay in Fakarava, Tuamotu Archipelago, a UNESCO Marine Biosphere Reserve and a Boutique Crossing Collection with a trio of voyages exploring Indonesia, Melanesia and Australia ranging from 14 to 20 nights.

Other destination highlights include two seven-night itineraries exploring the Society Islands; an 11-night journey combining the Cook Islands and Society Islands; a 14-night exploration of the Marquesas; and 14-night trips to Fiji and Tonga.

“Having called French Polynesia home year-round for more than 25 years, The Gauguin Experience is unmatched in its authentic revelation of these cherished islands, and the editorial style and evocative imagery of our new 2025 Voyages Brochure captures the essence of each archipelago’s natural beauty, rich culture, and welcoming people, as well as the signature hallmarks of The Gauguin itself,” said Susan Robison, general manager, sales and marketing, for Paul Gauguin Cruises.

The 2025 Voyages Brochure is available to order or view online.