Paul Gauguin Announces Expert-Led 2025 Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced its lineup of speakers and experts for the 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection, according to a press release.

The collection includes three itineraries of 14-, 16- and 20-night sailing to Fiji, Bali, Singapore, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. The guests will include a Nobel Peace Prize winner, National Geographic photographers, and other distinguished professionals who will provide lectures and discussions on board the Paul Gauguin.

Susan Robison, general manager, sales and marketing for Paul Gauguin Cruises, stated: “Enriching voyages with insight into a destination’s unique culture and personality is a key pillar of The Gauguin Experience. From culture and geography to the environment, the wilderness, and the wildlife of some of the most fascinating places on Earth, the expert speakers chosen for our 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection have the same passion for authentic discovery as we do and sharing it with our guests.”

The 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection Itineraries & Guest Experts include:

Crossing Oceania: Lautoka, Fiji to Benoa, Bali | 20 Nights | January 19, 2025

Itinerary Highlights: This journey starts in Lautoka, Fiji, and includes visits to Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Indonesia, concluding with an overnight stay in Benoa, Bali.

Guest Experts:

David Keeling, a distinguished professor of cultural geography, will discuss topics such as ancient trade routes and Indonesia’s identity.

John Hay, Nobel Peace Prize recipient, and his wife Helen Henry will discuss the Pacific’s environmental issues and share cultural insights.

Immersive Indonesia: Singapore to Darwin, Australia | 14 Nights | April 1, 2025

Itinerary Highlights: Starting in Singapore, the cruise makes maiden calls at Bangka Island and Surabaya, Indonesia, before heading to Bali, Komodo Island, Timor-Leste, and concluding with an overnight in Darwin, Australia.

Guest Experts:

Bob Krist, photographer and filmmaker, will share stories from his adventures and insights on Bali’s unique culture.

Leslie McGuirk, professional astrologer and author, will discuss astrology as human design.

Crossing Melanesia: Darwin, Australia to Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji | 16 Nights | April 15, 2025

Itinerary Highlights: The itinerary begins in Darwin, Australia, with stops in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and ends in Lautoka, Fiji.

Guest Experts: