Oceania Appoints Chef Alexis Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale as Executive Culinary Directors

Oceania Cruises has announced the appointment of its two Master Chefs of France, Chef Alexis Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale, as its two executive culinary directors.

They succeed Jacques Pépin, legendary chef and founding father of Oceania Cruises’ culinary philosophy, according to a press release.

Pépin will remain a crucial part of Oceania Cruises in his new role as executive culinary adviser. He and the line will also continue working together through the important philanthropic work undertaken by The Jacques Pépin Foundation. Oceania Cruises has been a key partner and supporter of the foundation since its inception.

“It’s truly remarkable to have two Master Chefs of France leading our culinary team,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Chefs Alex and Eric are the next generation of our culinary innovation and will continue the evolution of our foodie story, carrying forward Jacques’ incredible legacy.”

Jacques Pépin commented: “I am so proud to be passing the baton to these two phenomenally talented chefs who have worked alongside me for the past twenty years. It’s a true pleasure to see how the line’s culinary innovation flourishes year after year and I look forward to championing Chefs Alex and Eric further by being here for any advice or guidance needed. I look forward to dedicating more of my time to my charitable undertakings through The Jacques Pépin Foundation.”

Oceania said it is the only cruise line to boast two Master Chefs of France, as both Chef Alex and Chef Eric have been inducted into the prestigious echelons of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France.

Both chefs are long-standing members of the culinary team, Eric being one of the first members of Oceania Cruises’ culinary family and Alex joining shortly after in 2004. Their complementary skill sets, experience and shared vision create a perfect partnership to protect and further develop the line’s culinary story.

“With Allura launching in 2025, we will have eight ships in the fleet and more than 40 restaurants constantly circulating the globe, and having these two talented executive culinary directors at the helm means we can maintain our laser focus on serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea,” added Del Rio.

Chefs Alex and Eric will be joining a stellar line-up of world-renowned chefs attending the upcoming Jacques Pépin Foundation Gala taking place in New York City on April 4.

Photo: Chef Eric Barale (left) and Chef Alexis Quaretti (right) During Brunch Service in The Grand Dining Room on board Oceania Cruises’ newest ship, Vista