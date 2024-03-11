Ocean Technologies Group Acquires DanDocs

Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) has acquired Danish software company DanDocs, according to a press release.

Through its MarineRegulations portal, DanDocs offers features that help users navigate vital documentation saving time, minimizing risks and ensuring that ship operators are updated and notified with the latest regulatory information.

Adding MarineRegulations to its portfolio ensures OTG can offer its customers access to value-added software and services.

At the same time, existing DanDocs clients will have access to the resources and global reach of OTG, which will provide them with more support.

Commenting on the acquisition, OTG CEO Thomas Zanzinger (pictured above) said: “This acquisition is a natural progression for us. Our entire business revolves around compliance with maritime regulations, and adding a specialist solution and expertise in that specific field greatly enhances our ability to meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

DanDocs founder Ronni Palmqvist said: “I think we have found the right home at the perfect time as the business needed investment to take it to the next level. I am fully onboard with OTG’s vision of empowering its clients through its suite of software solutions developed to improve ship safety, minimize risk and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.”