Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority Issues Viking Sky Report

The Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority has issued its report on the blackout, loss of power and near grounding of the Viking Sky in Hustadvika in Norway on March 23, 2019.

According to the NSIA, the accident was caused by insufficient lubricating oil in all of the operating diesel generators’ lubricating oil sump tanks, in combination with pitching and rolling in rough seas.

The NSIA said the investigation identified operational, technical, and organizational safety issues that in different ways contributed to the blackout and the loss of power.

A total of 14 safety recommendations were issued to relevant parties with the aim of promoting maritime safety.