Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Some 2025 Sailings on Various Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling several sailings onboard its fleet for 2025.

According to a statement sent to travel agents, a total of 20 departures across seven different vessels have been affected.

“Due to fleet redeployments, charters and one drydock, we have made the decision to cancel selected sailings onboard our ships,” the company said.

According to the letter, the following cruises are no longer going ahead:

Norwegian Epic: Nov. 1, 2025; and Nov. 11, 2025

Norwegian Jade: Feb. 20, 2025; Mar. 4, 2025; Mar. 13, 2025; and Mar. 24, 2025

Norwegian Pearl: Oct. 15, 2025

Norwegian Sky: Apr. 19, 2025; May 5, 2025; May 16, 2025; May 27, 2025; and Jun. 5, 2025

Norwegian Spirit: Jan. 1, 2025

Norwegian Star: May 17, 2025; May 29, 2025; and Jun. 9, 2025

Norwegian Viva: May 18, 2025; May 27, 2025; Sep. 20, 2025; and Sep. 29, 2025

Affected passengers are being offered the option of rebooking their cruises to alternate dates of travel that offer similar itineraries, the company added.

New cruises to replace the cancelled sailings will be announced in two weeks, Norwegian Cruise Line also said.

The cancelled cruises were set to visit an array of areas of the globe, including the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Adriatic Sea, the Middle East, the Red Sea, Asia and Northern Europe.

Several itineraries included destinations in areas that are currently facing geopolitical challenges, including Israel and the Red Sea.

The Norwegian Viva’s Sep. 29, 2025 departure was scheduled to sail from Haifa, Israel, to Istanbul, Turkey. Sailing for ten nights, the now-cancelled itinerary featured visits to several destinations in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Holy Land, with ports of call in Egypt, Cyprus, Israel, Greece and Turkey.