Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Brand-New Marketing Solution for Travel Partners

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the the debut of NCL Connect, a co-branding, marketing solution that boosts the sales and marketing efforts of the travel partner community, while delivering what it said was an unrivaled client experience, according to a statement.

“As we remain committed to being the easiest cruise line to do business with, and as part of our longstanding Partners First philosophy, we are thrilled to be offering this exciting, new platform for our travel partners,” said John Chernesky, senior vice president of North America Sales. “NCL Connect is another step in the right direction to our commitment, and I look forward to seeing our travel partner community become more engaged with the Brand, while simultaneously growing their businesses.”

The company said that NCL Connect is a tightly integrated marketing solution where travel partners can instantaneously co-brand digital content experiences pre-designed with the knowledge and expertise of the Company’s in-house marketing team that offers their clients a look into cruising with Norwegian Cruise Line.

It offers travel partners the opportunity to leverage a co-branded website complete with NCL sailings for clients to explore while driving leads directly to the travel advisor. The new product complements NCL’s robust Marketing Headquarters with 800+ ready-to-use or customizable assets such as videos, flyers and more. NCL Connect offers an extra level of marketing support available to travel advisors that provides instant, personalized co-branded content in just one click and easily shareable via all social media, email, and other marketing media channels. Additional digital experiences will launch throughout the year on an ongoing basis.

“The team at NCL shares our vision for the future of trade marketing: make it personal, make it impactful, and most importantly, make it easy for travel advisors,” said Jennifer Raezer, co-founder and CMO of Approach Guides. “NCL is the first contemporary cruise line to deploy our solution, bringing the full weight of its in-house marketing expertise and technology to support the advisor’s business. I know advisors are going to love it.”

NCL Connect is powered by technology from Approach Guides.