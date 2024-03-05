Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Northern Xplorer Hires Ivaylo Lefterov as Executive Advisor

Northern Xplorer (NX) has recruited travel industry expert Ivaylo Lefterov as its executive advisor for hotel brand implementation, according to a press release. 

Lefterov brings over 20 years of experience in hotel development and management, especially in the planning and establishment of small boutique hotels and large-scale resorts with brands such as Rosewood Hotels, Nobu Hotels and Six Senses.

 “We’re thrilled to welcome such a valuable resource within hotel operations and development of hospitality offerings onboard our vessels,” said NX CEO Rolf A Sandvik. “We really look forward to leveraging Ivaylo’s expertise and insight in developing new business models and premium hospitality products from initial concept to daily operations. His strong focus on immersive guest experiences, service empathy and operational sustainability matches our own vision and he’s a great addition to our team.”

Lefterov commented: “I am passionate about pushing the boundaries in the travel industry and am convinced NX will provide a pioneering cruising blueprint for independent-minded travelers combining energy efficiency, minimal impact on the environment and superb hospitality,” said Lefterov. “It’s all about delivering a truly memorable journey rooted in great design, quality of service and value for money.”

In 2023, NX signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Portuguese shipbuilder West Sea for the construction of its maiden 300-passenger ship, to be delivered in time for the 2026-27 cruise season. The vessel will feature fully electric propulsion that will enable it to sail emissions-free.

