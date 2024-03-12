MSC Updates Departure Times for Florida-Based Ships

MSC Cruises is updating the departure times for its Florida-based cruise ships.

According to a statement sent to travel advisors, the MSC Magnifica, the MSC Seascape, and the MSC Seashore will now set sail from Miami and Port Canaveral earlier than originally scheduled.

Offering short cruises to the Bahamas from PortMiami, the MSC Magnifica will depart at 5:00 PM instead of 6:00 PM.

According to MSC Cruises, the change is valid for all cruises scheduled to take place on board the 2010-built vessel until November 4, 2024.

In a similar move, the MSC Seascape will also sail from Miami one hour early, starting its week-long cruises to the Caribbean at 5:00 PM instead of 6:00 PM.

All sailings scheduled to sail on board the 4,560-guest ship until November 23, 2024, will operate with the revised departure time, MSC said.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the MSC Seashore will also sail one hour earlier, starting its cruises at 5:00 PM.

According to MSC, the change is valid for all of the ship’s departures scheduled to take place until October 27, 2024.

Regardless of the departure times, all guests must arrive at the cruise terminals at the check-in time indicated in their e-tickets, the company added in the statement.

Also sailing from Miami through late April, the MSC Divina will continue to operate as previously scheduled.

Building up its presence in the region, MSC Cruises is set to welcome more ships in the Caribbean .

One of the vessels arriving in Florida is the new MSC World America, which will become the brand’s largest ever ship in the region.

Currently under construction in France, the 200,800-ton vessel is set to launch year-round service from Miami in April 2025.

MSC Cruises is also investing over $350 million for the construction of an exclusive cruise terminal in PortMiami.