MSC Leads Western Brand Restart in China

With the MSC Bellissima set to sail 25 cruises from Shanghai and Shenzhen over the coming months, CEO Ginanni Onorato was in Shanghai aboard the ship last week to mark the brand’s restart in China.

It also marks the first western cruise ship to sail from a mainland Chinese homeport with Chinese-sourced guests since the pandemic shut down the Chinese cruise industry in January of 2020.

“We have been building on our strengths and taking advantage of momentum to return to the Chinese market as soon as possible. The debut of the MSC Bellissima in China is an important step for us in the market in 2024, marking the comprehensive restart of our business in China,” Onorato said.

To get the ship ready for its restart in China, the Bellissima was drydocked in China late last year, marking the first refurbishment job in the country for MSC.

With the Bellissima sailing from Shanghai and Shenzhen, MSC is expected to add a second ship to the market later this year when the Splendida arrives in November, sailing from Shenzhen and Xiamen.

Royal Caribbean is up next, with the Spectrum set to debut in Shanghai in April.