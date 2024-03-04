Michael Ungerer to Leave Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys announced today that Michael Ungerer will be leaving the company for personal reasons.

Ungerer has held the position of CEO for nearly five years.

During this time, he played a key role, establishing the new luxury lifestyle brand, Explora Journeys, and successfully launching the first ship, the company said in a press release.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman Cruise Division of MSC Group commented: “It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside Michael as we have brought to life this incredible new brand and built everything from the bottom up. I would like to thank Michael for his efforts and contribution, and we wish him well for the future.”

Michael Ungerer stated: “Creating a new luxury hospitality brand from scratch in today’s world has been a true, once in a lifetime opportunity, and an incredible journey. It has been a real privilege working with the visionary Pierfrancesco Vago and the entire Aponte family, which I am forever grateful for. Their firm commitment and their long-term generational view, as only a family owned and operated company can, made it all possible.”

Michael Ungerer will remain as advisor for the brand through to the end of August 2024, and Pierfrancesco Vago will assume his responsibilities as CEO for the time being.