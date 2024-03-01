Maritime Photographer Jonathan Atkin Honored For Queen Mary 2 Photo

Jonathan Atkin was recently honored for his photo of the Queen Mary 2 in New York, which is displayed on deck 3 of the Cunard ship.

Atkin, a leading maritime photographer, said it is the largest photo installed on the ship and was commissioned by Cunard for the company’s 175th anniversary. It sits flanked by a portrait of Samuel Cunard.

Atkin took the photo early in the morning on July 13, 2015, from a helicopter, working with longtime team and pilot Mike Renz in a Bell 206. The photo was later added to the ship during a drydock.

Cunard recently honored Atkin, who is also known by his ShipShooter brand, by adding his name to the photo along with a caption. He credited both Cunard Line and Jackie Chase, public relations manager for the brand, for the addition to the photo.

Atkin said he has a long history with the ship, as he photographed the Queen Mary 2 since before its launch, starting with a dockside party at Chantiers de l’Atlantique when the ship was under construction.

According to Atkin, taking photos of ships from a helicopter in New York City is no easy task.

“I coordinate with a minimum of 11 people in the harbor for logistics and a navigational plan of what we are doing,” he said. “That includes the Coast Guard, NYPD maritime intelligence, and others. All are involved in my decision and flight plan.

“The key component of any photoshoot in New York harbor is also the collaboration with Sandy Hook pilots,” Atkin continued. “There’s a huge amount of logistics planning for every photoshoot.”

Photo Credit: Mercy Leonen, Captain’s Secretary, RMS Queen Mary 2 Cunard Line