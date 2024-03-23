Marine Hotel Association Reveals Panels Ahead of Upcoming Event

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA), the cruise industry’s premiere food and beverage and hotel event, is set for its 39th annual conference and trade show, taking place March 24-26 in Naples, Florida at the Naples Grande Beach Resort.

With a sold-out trade show scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, the not-for-profit group has revealed its panel line up.

Monday, March 25: Cruise Industry Panel

This panel, made up of executives in Hotel Operations and Supply Chain, will discuss current trends and innovation in the Guest experience onboard and implications for the Cruise Supply Chain. The panel sets the tone for the rest of the Conference and Trade Show by addressing key issues and opportunities relevant to the Cruise Line and Supplier attendees. Executives on the panel include representatives from Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lindblad Expeditions, Anglo-Eastern Leisure Management and The Apollo Group.

Tuesday, March 26: Industry Beverage Panel

Innovation in Beverage onboard is a key driver of success in the Cruise Experience. This panel, made up of Beverage leaders from Cruise Lines, will focus on how elevating the beverage experience onboard is a key cruise line strategy. The panel will discuss current trends and innovations and address the key aspects of partnership with suppliers in driving excitement and engagement with beverage offerings.