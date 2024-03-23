Margaritaville at Sea Unveils New 2025 Itineraries

Margaritaville at Sea unveiled seven new itineraries and four new ports of call for 2025 aboard the updated Margaritaville at Sea Islander, set to make its maiden voyage in June from Port Tampa Bay.

In addition to the current four- and five-night cruises to Key West, Cozumel, and Progreso, guests can now book six- and seven-night sailings in 2025 to Belize, Jamaica and Grand Cayman, with stops in Key West and Mexico.

“These longer sails and captivating new ports of call will deliver entirely new experiences for our guests seeking the ultimate in adventure and relaxation,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “More days at sea also means plenty of time to explore all the Islander has to offer, from brand new entertainment and food and beverage options to exciting amenities and venues.”