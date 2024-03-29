Margaritaville at Sea Announces Dining and Beverage Offering on Islander

Margaritaville at Sea unveiled details of its new culinary and beverage offerings aboard the line’s newest ship, the Islander, launching in June from Port Tampa Bay.

From sushi and tacos to steaks and sparkling cocktails, The offering onboard the Islander will include six new dining concepts and 11 new bars and lounges exclusive to the ship, alongside Margaritaville favorites such as JWB Prime Steakhouse and Cheeseburger in Paradise, according to a press release.

“The culinary experience aboard Margaritaville at Sea is central to crafting unforgettable memories for our guests, which is why we’re thrilled to unveil this array of exciting new restaurants, lounges and bars aboard the Islander,” said Eric Neuwirth, VP of food and beverage at Margaritaville at Sea.

“Our new options are lively hubs of relaxation and indulgence, each offering its own elevated blend of flavors, cuisine, ambiance, and island-inspired charm. Every moment and meal aboard the Islander will be a celebration of the Margaritaville lifestyle.”

The new dining venue concepts include Far Side of the World Sushi Bar; Mexican Cutie Cantina; Island Eats; Tiki Grill and Islander Dining Room.

All-new bars and lounges include The Flip Flop Atrium; Coral Reef Lounge; Far Side of the World Arcade and Lounge; Hot, Hot, Hot Night Club; Hemisphere Dancer Craft Spirits; Love and Luck Casino Bar; Havana Daydreamin’ Sports Bar and Lounge; Bubbles Up Lounge and Champagne Bar; and The Tiki Bar.