March Update: Where in the World Are the Costa Cruises Ships?

Costa Cruises is currently offering itineraries in the Mediterranean, South America, the Middle East and Asia.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of every ship in the company’s fleet as of March 1, 2024.

Costa Toscana

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Location: Middle East

The Costa Toscana continues to sail in the Middle East. Spending the winter in the region, the LNG-powered vessel offers a series of seven-night cruises to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman with visits to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Muscat.

Costa Smeralda

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Costa Smeralda is offering week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Italy, Spain and France, the 5,224-guest vessel visits different ports in the region, such as Savona, Palermo, Palma de Mallorca and Marseille.

Costa Diadema

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 3,700 guests

Location: Brazil

After arriving in the country in December, the Costa Diadema is offering a series of domestic cruises in Brazil. The regular itinerary of the 2014-built vessel sails for seven nights and includes visits to Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Ilhéus, and Salvador.

Costa Fascinosa

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Location: South America

Part of Costa’s three-ship program in South America, the Costa Fascinosa is presently offering a series of three- to nine-night cruises to Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. Extending through early April, the schedule features departures from Rio de Janeiro, Montevideo and Buenos Aires.

Costa Favolosa

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Location: South America

The Costa Favolosa is yet another Costa ship cruising in South America this winter. Sailing from Santos and Itajaí, the 2011-built cruise ship pays visits to different destinations in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay through early May.

Costa Deliziosa

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Location: South Pacific

After departing from Italy in January, the Costa Deliziosa is offering Costa’s 2024 World Cruise. Presently sailing in the South Pacific, the 126-night itinerary features visits to a total of 52 destinations across 34 different countries.

Costa Pacifica

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Costa Pacifica is currently concluding its winter season in the Southern Caribbean. Before returning to Europe in early March, the ship offers one last week-long cruise in the region that features visits to Turks and Caicos, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

Costa Serena

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Far East

Currently cruising in Asia, the Costa Serena recently completed a three-week charter program in Hong Kong. The 2007-built ship is now set to offer different itineraries departing from Malaysia and Taiwan through April.

Costa Fortuna

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Costa Fortuna returned to the Caribbean in December for a winter season in the region. Sailing from Martinique and Guadeloupe, the 2003-built vessel offers week-long itineraries to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean through mid-March.