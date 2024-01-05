Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Costa Deliziosa Readies for Around the World Cruise

Costa Deliziosa

Costa Cruises’ Deliziosa departs on its 2024 Around the World cruise on Saturday, January 6.

Sailing from Trieste, Italy,  the Costa Deliziosa will visit 52 destinations in 34 countries, spread across 5 continents before ending the journey in Venice on May 11.

During its world voyage, the Costa Deliziosa will circumnavigate the globe, starting from Italy, then crossing the Atlantic to the Caribbean, visiting France, Spain, Morocco and the Canary Islands. The ship will then cross the Panama Canal and explore Ecuador, Chile, Peru and Easter Island. From there, the Deliziosa will cross the Pacific heading towards Australia. The ship will then sail north to Japan and South Korea, before heading west again, exploring Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Oman and Jordan before returning to Italy.

Ports of call for Costa Cruises’ 126-night world tour include Dubrovnik, Croatia; Catania, Sicily; Naples, Italy; Savona, Italy; Marseille, France; Easter Island, Chile; Pitcairn Island; Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia; Raiatea, French Polynesia; Apia, Western Samoa; Nukualofa, Tonga; Suva, Fiji;  Klang (Kuala Lumpur), Malaysia; Penang, Malaysia; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Mormugao (Goa), India; Mumbai, India; Salalah, Oman; and Aqaba, Jordan among many other destinations.

