LTH-Baas Wins Disney Adventure Turnkey Contract

Disney Cruise Line selected the LTH-Baas to complete a large portion of the Disney Adventure.

According to a press release, the project will encompass aspects including the design, supply, pre-fabrication and integration of piping systems, electrical networks, insulation, HVAC and passenger cabins.

This project, which will generate employment opportunities for hundreds of people, will contribute significantly to the economies of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in Germany where the shipyard is located as well as Estonia, where LTH-Baas is headquartered, according to a press release.

LTH-Baas will complete the project with the help from a team from Meyer Wismar (a subsidiary of Meyer Werft) as the general contractor, alongside the inspiring and dedicated team of Disney Cruise Line.

The Disney Adventure is set to enter service in 2025.