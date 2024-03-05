L Catterton Acquires Stake in AmaWaterways

Global investment firm L Catterton announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a significant stake in AmaWaterways, from a consortium of investors led by Certares.

Founders Rudi Schreiner, Kristin Karst and the Murphy family will continue to have meaningful ownership in the ompany, according to a press release.

“This is an exciting new chapter for AmaWaterways,” said Rudi Schreiner, co-founder and CEO of AmaWaterways. “L Catterton brings unique insight into today’s customers, as well as exciting ideas on how we can work together to capitalize on a number of growth opportunities across our business. They share our passion for innovation and an unwavering commitment to creating unparalleled guest experiences. We look forward to working with them to continuously expand and enhance our river cruise portfolio for our customers.”

“As consumers’ desire for unforgettable luxury travel experiences continues to grow, we understand the importance of creating highly curated and memorable opportunities for guests to see the world,” said Marc Magliacano, co-managing partner of L Catterton’s Flagship Fund. “We look forward to leveraging our global network and deep expertise across travel to identify new growth opportunities and thoughtful expansion initiatives while empowering the innovative and pioneering spirit that has driven AmaWaterways’ success over the last two decades.”

“AmaWaterways is a truly special company—we deeply value and appreciate the opportunity we have had to partner with Rudi, Kristin, the Murphy family, and the McGeary family,” said Colin Farmer, senior managing director and head of the management committee of Certares. “We are extremely proud to have had a role in AmaWaterways’ growth over the last many years, including the significant additions to the company’s fleet, entry into new cruise destination markets, enhanced relationships with travel advisor partners, and expanding upon the innovative and extraordinary experiences AmaWaterways provides its guests daily. We wish our partners and everyone at the company nothing but continued success in this next chapter.”