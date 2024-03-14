Hurtigruten Named Norway’s Top Sustainable Travel Brand

Hurtigruten has been recognized as the most sustainable brand in Norway’s travel and tourism sector in the latest edition of the Sustainable Brand Index for 2024, according to a press release. Hurtigruten was the only travel and tourism brand among the top 100 in a survey that evaluated 282 brands across 25 industries. This annual survey, conducted by SB Insight since 2013, involved 13,000 Norwegian consumers.

Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten, stated: “We are so pleased to see that Norwegians perceive Hurtigruten as the most sustainable company in the travel industry. We view this as a validation of the tangible results we have consistently delivered in safeguarding nature and culture along the iconic coastline we sail throughout the year and the value we co-create with the local communities along the Norwegian coastline.”

Felin added: “For Hurtigruten, it is essential that our perception as sustainable aligns with our real-world performance. This drives our investments in solutions aimed to effect genuine change, including emission reduction, food waste management, sourcing local produce, and purchasing services from coastal vendors.”

As reviewed by Morningstar Sustainalytics, Hurtigruten achieved the highest ESG ranking among cruise companies globally, placing It among the top 3% in the international travel industry.

Felin further commented: “We have made substantial investments in emission reduction measures, including significant environmental upgrades to our vessels. Currently, we are collaborating with a wide range of stakeholders from the industry, government sector, and academia on zero-emission ships aimed at eliminating emissions while drastically reducing energy consumption. We acknowledge that the journey ahead is long, but our commitment remains resolute.”

In addition, Hurtigruten unveiled plans for its Sea Zero project, aiming to introduce the world’s most energy-efficient cruise vessel by 2030. The company has already upgraded three of its seven ships to battery-hybrid power, targeting a reduction of CO₂ emissions by 25% and NOx emissions by 80%.

In 2009, Hurtigruten Group led the industry by prohibiting the use of heavy fuel oil and, by 2018, became the first to eliminate single-use plastics. Later, in 2019, HX Hurtigruten Expeditions launched MS Roald Amundsen, the first battery-hybrid-powered ship in the world.