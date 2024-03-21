Hurtigruten Extends its Northern Lights Promise for 2024-25 Season

Hurtigruten has extended its 2024-25 Northern Lights Promise, beginning in mid-September instead of October, according to a press release.

The policy gives guests a second chance to see the lights if they do not occur within sight of the ship during a voyage of 11 days or more.

“At Hurtigruten, we firmly believe that Norway is the best place to experience the Northern Lights and that our coastal cruises offer the best way to explore Norway. We are thrilled to extend our Northern Lights Promise sailing period, allowing more guests to immerse themselves in the magic of the Aurora Borealis,” said Hedda Felin, CEO at Hurtigruten. “This commitment reflects our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional experiences and ensuring that every journey with Hurtigruten is truly extraordinary.”

In addition to extending the sailing period, the company will continue to offer select astronomer-hosted sailings during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. The Astronomy Voyages offers an opportunity to sail with renowned astronomers and enjoy lectures and Northern Lights viewings onboard.