Hurtigruten Appoints Tom Kerss as the World’s First Chief Aurora Chaser

Hurtigruten has announced a collaboration with Tom Kerss, the esteemed Northern Lights astronomer.

Hurtigruten has appointed Kerss as the world’s first Chief Aurora Chaser, solidifying its status as the foremost authority in Northern Lights experiences and promising travelers an unrivaled journey into the heart of Norway’s Arctic waters, the company said in statement.

Tom Kerss will act as an onboard expert on designated Hurtigruten voyages, offering invaluable insights into the Northern Lights phenomenon. Moreover, he will elevate the guest experience by leading digital talks, webinars, and workshops, as well as organizing engaging and innovative guest-focused activities and events, thereby enriching their overall experience.

Hurtigruten is simultaneously extending the period covered by its unique Northern Lights Guarantee to commence in mid-September.

Hurtigruten has long been synonymous with the best of Norway’s natural wonders. The groundbreaking partnership underscores Hurtigruten’s unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled experiences of the Northern Lights, reaffirming Norway as the ultimate destination to witness this awe-inspiring natural phenomenon.

CEO Hedda Felin said: “With Tom Kerss as our very own Chief Aurora Chaser, the world’s first-ever as far as we know, we’re taking our Northern Lights commitment to new heights. Together, we’re revolutionizing the Northern Lights experience, offering guests an unparalleled opportunity to witness this breathtaking phenomenon in the most immersive way imaginable.”

Kerss added: “The Northern Lights is one of nature’s most mesmerizing spectacles,” said Kerss. “I am thrilled to partner with Hurtigruten to pioneer a truly unforgettable experience for their adventurous and knowledge-seeking guests. Together, we will not only witness the Northern Lights but also unravel the secrets and stories behind its beauty and nature, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.”

“Norway is undeniably the premier location for experiencing the Northern Lights, and Hurtigruten provides an unparalleled platform for travelers to witness this celestial marvel,” added Kerss. “Teaming up with Hurtigruten amplifies our ability to share the magic of this phenomenon with travelers from around the globe, making unparalleled voyages to witness the astonishing Arctic skies.”