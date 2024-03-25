Holland America Line Launches ‘Anniversary Sale’

Holland America Line is celebrating its 151st Anniversary with a special “Anniversary Sale” running from March 20 through April 30, 2024, according to a press release.

The Anniversary Sale includes up to 45 percent off cruise fares, onboard credits up to $300 per stateroom, 50 percent reduced deposits and free third and fourth guests when traveling in the same stateroom.

The offer is valid on cruises on all 11 ships, with itineraries ranging from four to 56 days in length.

“As we complete a full year celebrating 150 years as a cruise line, our Anniversary Sale is a way to thank guests for being a part of our history with incredible savings on nearly all of our cruises,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Guests appreciate the onboard spending money, while reduced deposits make it easier to plan a vacation that can be more than a year away. Free third and fourth guests is ideal for families and friends looking to travel together.”

Sample itineraries include: