Holland America Launches Spring Sale Offer

Holland America Line launched its Spring Sale on March 6, 2024, featuring up to 50 percent off cruise fares and $50 per person onboard credits.

The offer is valid for select departures from March 30 through May 2024. Guests who book a Spring Sale voyage get a $50 per person onboard credit (up to $100 per stateroom), while suite bookings earn a $100 per person onboard credit (up to $200 per stateroom).

The Spring Sale includes itineraries ranging from seven to 35 days with destinations including Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Alaska, Canada/New England, the Pacific Coast, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Asia and Australia/New Zealand. Bookings must be made by March 19, 2024.

“For travelers who are considering a last-minute getaway, our Spring Sale offers amazing fares plus a generous onboard spending credit,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Some of our most exciting trips are featured, including Alaska Cruisetours, Northern Europe and the Panama Canal. Combine it with Have It All for incredible added value that includes not only the shipboard credit but also our most popular amenities.”