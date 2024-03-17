Holland America Announces 2025-26 Mexico and Pacific Seasons

Holland America Line launched its 2025-26 Mexico and Pacific Coast seasons, featuring longer calls in Mexico’s Loreto and Topolobampo, and a new seven-day Great Bear Rainforest itinerary.

The season runs from August 2025 to May 2026, featuring itineraries that range from one day up to a 29-day Collectors’ Voyage.

The seven-day “Great Bear Rainforest” itinerary that hasn’t been offered in decades departs Oct. 5, 2025, and April 19, 2026, aboard the Noordam, offering guests a chance to explore the wildlife of Ketchikan, Alaska and Prince Rupert, Nanaimo and Victoria, British Columbia.

“This in-depth exploration of the PNW takes guests through the historic Inside Passage, sailing through some of the most confined waters our ships have ever sailed, said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and revenue planning for Holland America Line. “This is the true Inside Passage, the storied route between Seattle and Alaska that ships have been sailing since as far back as the gold rush era. It is a first for our company to plan a sailing focused on this fjord-like waterway that maximizes daylight transit to allow the best opportunities for wildlife sightings.”

The “Great Bear Rainforest” roundtrip itinerary from Seattle, Washington calls in Ketchikan before heading south to thoroughly explore ports in British Columbia. After an overnight in Prince Rupert, the ship cruises the Greenville Channel, past the first nation’s village of Bella Bella, Johnstone Strait and Seymour Narrows. The itinerary also includes a maiden call at Nanaimo and a visit to Victoria, British Columbia.

Ten additional itineraries along the Pacific Coast sail from San Diego, California, to Seattle or Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Cruises feature visits to ports like Astoria, Oregon; Santa Barbara, California; and Ensenada, Mexico; and select itineraries feature an overnight in San Francisco, California.

“Our Mexico cruises are favorites among many guests due to the incredible weather and beautiful landscapes, with ports boasting on average 300 days of sunshine a year,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “And there’s so much more to experience beyond the scenery. Guests can delve deep into the culinary delights of the region through shore excursions, while also enjoying local fresh fish like yellowfin tuna on board.”

Highlights of the 2025-2026 Pacific Coast Season:

Several one-day “Pacific Northwest” cruises between Vancouver and Seattle.

“Pacific Coastal” itineraries range from four to six days and sail between San Diego and Vancouver.

“Classic California Coast” is a seven-day roundtrip from San Diego and calls in Avalon, San Francisco (overnight) and Ensenada.

Highlights of the 2025-2026 Mexico Season:

Two ships offer Mexico itineraries: the Nieuw Amsterdam and Zaandam.

Cruises are roundtrip from San Diego or between San Diego and Vancouver.

Seven-day “Mexican Riviera” cruises feature Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.

The seven-day “Baja Peninsula” itinerary visits La Paz, Loreto and Cabo San Lucas.

The 12-day “Historic Baja Peninsula” includes eight ports: Santa Rosalia, Guaymas, Loreto (late-night call), Topolobampo (late-night call), La Paz, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas.

The Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Zaandam will sail a total of 15 Collectors’ Voyages that combine back-to-back itineraries exploring the Pacific Coast, Mexico and even Hawaii in one voyage. Collectors’ Voyages range between 14 and 29 days.