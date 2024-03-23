Holland America and The Spice House Team Up for Co-Branded Spice Set

Holland America Line announced a new collaboration with The Spice House to launch a co-branded Spice House set that will be sold onboard and feature four blends.

The Spice House created a sweet and smoky “Alaska Salmon Rub,” exclusively for the Holland America Line spice set. The set also includes “Dutch Table” (smoked sea salt), “Legendary Mediterranean Herb” (all-purpose blend), and “Far East Fish Curry” (salt-free blend).

The four-pack, sold in Holland America Line’s signature orange and blue gift wrap, is only available onboard in various outlets.

“Using premium spices and seasonings in our cuisine introduces an experience to our guests that celebrates the richness of the destinations we visit,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “We aim to team up with like-minded brands that value authenticity and high quality, and The Spice House brings the flavors of our cruises from ship to home.”

Additionally, Holland America Line chefs created four recipes featuring one of the blends guests can use at home.

The recipes, available on the Holland America Line Blog, include:

Alaska Salmon Rub: Citrus Alaskan Salmon and Pearled Saffron Couscous Grain Bowl.

Dutch Table: Home Cured Grilled Steak and Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Far East: Holland America Far East Shrimp Biriyani.

Legendary Mediterranean Herb: Marinated Cauliflower Steak in Chimichurri Sauce.

“We are excited to work with a cruise line like Holland America Line that shares our vision of using the highest quality ingredients to bring out the flavors that define cultures and regions around the world,” said Alex Wilkens, vice president of Product, The Spice House. “The giveaway will allow fans to get to know both brands and bring some of their travels into their own kitchens.”

To celebrate the collaboration, The Spice House and Holland America Line are launching a giveaway in which one lucky winner will receive a $3,000 gift card toward Holland America Line. To enter the giveaway, participants must follow both Holland America Line and The Spice House on Instagram, “like” a designated giveaway post and tag three friends in the comments. The giveaway ends on March 28, 2024. No purchase is necessary to enter.