Hamburg to Sail Through the Red Sea Without Guests

MS Hamburg

Plantours’ Hamburg left Dubai for Jeddah on Monday and will be sailing through the Red Sea without guests, according to a Facebook update.

After passengers on the journey from Colombo to Dubai disembarked the cruise ship on March 11, only the crew was left onboard the ship. 

The next port of call for the Hamburg is Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on March 20, 2024. The ship will make a stop there on the way to Aqaba in Jordan, ahead of the Easter cruise, sailing on March 24.

Plantours Cruises is only the second company to send a cruise ship without guests through the affected sea area since the security issues began. 

Previously, Blue Dream Cruises sailed the future Blue Dream Melody through the Red Sea on her way from Europe to China. 

 

