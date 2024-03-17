Fred. Olsen’s New Video Calling System A Success

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reported that nearly 800 guests used its expanded video calling system throughout the Reservations team, according to a press release.

The video reservations system was initially trialed in April 2023 and has now been rolled out further.

The approach allows users viewing cruises online to request a video call and have a face-to-face interaction with a member of the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines team.

Since then, the team has received nearly 800 video calls from customers wanting to book a cruise.

Kim Wright, reservations and guest services manager, said: “Guests and prospective guests have found the video calling system a convenient way of reaching out to us.

“They appreciate the personal touch of seeing a face and gain confidence in their booking decisions. And, from the team’s perspective, it enables them to go beyond the excitement conveyed through a phone call. It allows us to share the guest’s excitement through body language and enhances their overall booking experience.

“Guests are increasingly opting for video calls instead of making inquiries over the phone. And if a booking is made through video, the team have found that these guests tend to use the video platform for further inquiries.

“We’re thrilled that we have been able to roll this out across the team to continue to offer the personal touch with our guests.”

Operated by video call specialists Talkative, The system automatically assesses whether the guest is using a device with a camera as well as the strength of their connection. If a video call is not an option, a member of the team will call them via phone.

Additionally, it allows for a shared browsing experience so the caller and the team member can see the same screen view at the same time.

Felix Winstone, CEO of Talkative, said: “We’re pleased Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines continues to see value in using video chat for their Reservations team.

“In an increasingly impersonal online world, video adds a much-needed human element to high-value and complex interactions such as cruise bookings.”