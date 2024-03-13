Fred. Olsen Introduces New Mediterranean Sailings for 2025

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced the launch of a new selection of fly-cruise Mediterranean sailings for 2025, aimed at providing guests with shorter cruise experiences, according to a press release.

As part of its 2025-26 worldwide program, the cruise line introduced several seven- to 12-night Mediterranean cruises aboard the Balmoral.

These new itineraries offer visits to a variety of destinations, including the cliff-top towns of Cinque Terre and Amalfi, the Bay of Kotor, and the Greek islands.

Martin Lister, head of itinerary planning and destination experiences at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, stated: “Our expert Journey Planners have poured their passion into hand-crafting a program that they are truly proud of. Our new range of shorter fly-cruise options to the Mediterranean offers a range of journeys to some of its most inspiring destinations, where guests can really maximize their time for exploring ashore and with the benefit of less sailing time than departing from the UK.”

He added: “Among the itineraries, guests will have chances to visit the captivating La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, cruise along the spectacular Makarska Riviera in Croatia, see the stunning Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, and witness the whitewashed dome houses in Santorini.”