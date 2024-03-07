Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Unveils New 2025-26 Season

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveiled its 2025-26 program, featuring specially-timed sailings and departures from Southampton, Portsmouth, Dover, Liverpool, Newcastle and Rosyth, according to a press release.

Highlights of the 2025-26 season include experiencing local events such as the Rio Carnival or Europe’s biggest sea shanty festival.

To celebrate the launch, the cruise line is offering trade partners a chance to share their favorite new itinerary from the 2025-26 collection on social media and win a cabin onboard.

Destinations include the Mediterranean and North Africa, the Baltic, Arctic Norway, Iceland and Greenland, the British Isles as well as gems in the Caribbean, South America, Africa and Australia.

Martin Lister, head of itinerary planning and destination experiences at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “This has been a phenomenal program for our team of Journey Planners to curate, as it will see our fleet of smaller-sized ships visit all seven continents of the world.

“Guests who join us on board in 2025 and 2026 can expect to see some breathtaking scenery including eye-catching fjord mountains, dramatic coastlines, icebergs, remote islands and beautiful bays.

“They can visit captivating cities, fairytale castles and charming old towns packed with ornate and striking architecture and experience natural phenomena such as the Northern Lights, the Midnight Sun, stunning sunsets and flowers in bloom at the very best time to see them.

“Some of the highlights include chances to visit the beautiful Norwegian Fjords in the spring, when the waterfalls are at their strongest; to see fields of lavender and sunflowers in bloom in the French Riviera and enjoy a world cruise discovering idyllic islands and cities rich in culture.”

Travelers can also look forward to a range of activities onboard, from joining an astronomer for stargazing on deck to spotting marine wildlife with conservation charity ORCA.

Geoff Ridgeon, head of Sales at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be launching our 2025/26 brochure with plenty of stunning destinations to visit, as well as our new fly-cruise sailings to the Mediterranean designed to allow for an even more immersive experience.

“As an incentive, we are running a competition and five trade partners can be in with a chance of winning a cabin on board a cruise.

“To be in to win it, all you have to do is visit our Trade Facebook Group and comment which is your favorite itinerary and why. We can’t wait to find out your favorite cruises. Best of luck to you all!”