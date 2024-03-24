Fred. Olsen Cruise Announces Special Offers for 2024 Voyages

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering travelers enhanced benefits on selected 2024 sailings, including on-board spending credit or free door-to-door transfers, according to a press release.

This promotion applies to bookings made exclusively by April 30 aboard the Bolette, the Borealis, and the Balmoral. The offers apply to various destinations, including Canada, the Bay of Kotor, Cape Verde, and Iceland, with departures from Southampton, Dover, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Rosyth ports.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, stated: “As the days become longer and the temperature becomes warmer, more and more of us are looking ahead to our travel plans for the year. Whether guests are looking to seek out natural phenomena such as the Perseid Meteor Shower in the Azores, enjoy the Tall Ships Races in Helsinki or witness birds migrating across the Strait of Gibraltar, these added-value extras will help them to truly make the most of their cruise experience with us.”

Special offers are available for selected sailings:

up to £405 per person to spend on board

free door-to-door transportation within a 200-mile UK mainland radius

various offers for solo travelers

This offer includes the following itineraries:

Balmoral’s nine-night L2410 ‘Natural Wonders of Iceland’ Cruise departing from Newcastle on April 17, 2024. Starting Price: £1,099 per person.

Itinerary: Newcastle, UK – Reykjavik, Iceland – Ísafjörður, Iceland – Cruising by Hornbjarg, Iceland – Cruising Drangaskörd, Iceland – Akureyri, Iceland – Cruising Eyjafjörður, Iceland – Cruising by Hrisey, Iceland – Cruising Grimsey, Iceland – Cruising Borgarfjörður Eystri, Iceland – Seyðisfjörður, Iceland – Newcastle, UK.

Balmoral’s eight-night L2420 ‘Wildlife and Traditions of the Scottish Isles’ Cruise departing from Rosyth on July 4, 2024. Starting Price: £1,499 per person.

Itinerary: Rosyth, Scotland – Lerwick, Scotland – Cruising by Sumburgh Head, Scotland – Kirkwall, Scotland – Cruising Pentland Firth, Scotland – Portree Isle of Skye, Scotland – Cruising by the Small Isles, Scotland – Cruising Loch Hourn, Scotland – Cruising by Dutchman’s Cap (Bac Mor), Scotland – Cruising by Fingal’s Cave, Scotland – Cruising by Iona, Scotland – Stornoway, Scotland – Cruising by Troup Head, Moray Firth, Scotland – Rosyth, Scotland.

Borealis’ 14-night S2417 ‘Volcanic Islands of the Azores and Madeira’ Cruise departing from Dover on July 31, 2024. Starting Price: £1,899 per person.

Itinerary: Dover, UK – Praia da Vitoria, Portugal – Ponta Delgada, Portugal – Funchal, Portugal (overnight stay) – Cruise Mouth of River Tagus, Belem Tower and Discovery Monument, Portugal – Cruise by Cristo Rei and Abril 25 Bridge, Portugal – Lisbon, Portugal – Leixões, Portugal – Dover, UK.

Borealis’ 26-night S2423 ‘Canada in the Fall’ Cruise departing from Southampton on October 3, 2024. Starting Price: £3,699 per person.

Itinerary: Southampton, UK – St John’s, Canada – Halifax, Canada – Gaspé, Canada – Cruising St Lawrence River, Canada – Trois-Rivières, Canada – Montreal, Canada – Quebec, Canada (overnight stay) – Saguenay, Canada – Cruising Saguenay Fjord, Canada – Corner Brook, Canada – Cruise Humber Arm and Bay of Islands, Canada – Cruising by Spike Island, Ireland – Cobh, Ireland – Southampton, UK.

Bolette’s 18-night T2427 ‘Winter Warmth in the Canaries and Cape Verde’ Cruise departing from Liverpool on November 24, 2024. Starting Price: £2,199 per person.

Itinerary: Liverpool, UK – Arrecife, Spain – Mindelo, Cape Verde – Praia, Cape Verde – Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain – Santa Cruz de la Palma, Spain – Cruise Mouth of River Tagus, Belem Tower and Discovery Monument, Portugal – Cruise by Cristo Rei and Abril 25 Bridge, Portugal – Lisbon, Portugal – Dover, UK.

Borealis’ 14-night S2427 ‘In Search of the Northern Lights’ Cruise departing from Portsmouth on December 7, 2024. Starting Price: £1,599 per person.

Itinerary: Portsmouth, UK – Arrecife, Spain – Ålesund, Norway – Cruising Torghatten, Norway – Crossing the Arctic Circle, Norway – Tromsø, Norway (overnight stay) – Alta, Norway (overnight stay) – Sortland, Norway – Bergen, Norway – Portsmouth, UK.