Four Seasons Yachts Suites to Offer Modular Design, More Space

According to Four Seasons Yachts, the suites onboard its inaugural cruise ship will feature 50 percent more living space per guest than is currently available with any competitor at sea.

All the accommodations will offer floor-to-ceiling windows, the company added in a press release, in addition to double vanity bathrooms with spacious showers and closets and private terraces.

In collaboration with Tillberg Design of Sweden and the Yacht’s Creative Director, Prosper Assouline, the Yacht’s suite design embodies the essence of intuitive luxury, Four Seasons Yachts added.

“Our goal was to craft an environment that feels both familiar and extraordinary, with warm hues and open designs. We are creating an inviting, welcoming environment that reflects the same feeling one experiences at a Four Seasons hotel or resort,” said Fredrik Johannson, Partner and Executive Director of Tillberg Design of Sweden.

“At the same time, we are designing a look and feel that is unique to this project, creating an elegant yet simple interior that stands out on its own, while blending beautifully with the majestic seas that will surround it,” he added.

The Yacht’s network of adjoining suites will feature a system that connects accommodations with modular walls, offering numerous options of vertical and horizontal combinations within the suites.

According to Four Seasons, the versatility will unlock more than 100 different connection options and the opportunity to reserve an entire side of a deck.

For example, the design will allow for more than 13,000 square feet (1,200 square meters) of total living space.

The largest accommodations onboard are seven signature suites ranging from 2,981 to 9,975 square feet (277 to 927 square meters) of indoor and outdoor living space.

They offer two to three bedrooms, separate living rooms, indoor and outdoor dining space, splash pools, outdoor showers and the option to connect to additional suites.