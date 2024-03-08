Four Seasons Yachts Integrates Versonix Seaware

Four Seasons Yachts recently integrated Versonix Seaware as its reservation system, according to a press release.

With its advanced features and functionality, Versonix Seaware will help improve the guest experience and streamline operations for Four Seasons Yachts, the company said.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Four Seasons Yachts on implementing Versonix Seaware. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to exceeding the expectations of our discerning clientele and driving innovation in the yacht industry,” said Yuri Polissky, Versonix chief operating officer.

The partnership between Four Seasons Yachts and Versonix highlights a joint commitment to delivering unparalleled excellent service within the yacht industry.