Eyesea and Aurora Expeditions Record First In-App Pollution Reports

Eyesea and Aurora Expeditions have successfully recorded Eyesea’s first in-app marine pollution data reports from Antarctica, according to a press release.

This marks a significant milestone in the project’s pollution monitoring reach and highlights the importance of preserving the ecosystems of the southernmost continent.

The expedition, led by the crew of the Sylvia Earle, recorded pollution through the Eyesea app

“This collaborative effort between Eyesea and Aurora Expeditions is developing into a groundbreaking achievement in the field of pollution monitoring,” said Graeme Somerville-Ryan, cofounder at Eyesea. Aurora has helped us test our app’s capabilities around GPS reception in very remote areas and delayed data upload. The data collected will not only enhance our understanding of the environmental challenges facing Antarctica but will also serve as a vital tool for conservation efforts and future policy decisions driven by data.”

Aurora Expeditions expressed its commitment to using its ships, crew, and geographic reach to advocate for the protection and preservation of Antarctica.

“Our crews and passengers typically recover any pollution they encounter on our voyages, when and where conditions safely allow. It is exciting to have partnered with Eyesea, and this partnership is another example of how the travel industry can participate and lead in sustainability initiatives,” said Hayley Peacock-Gower, chief marketing officer at Aurora Expeditions. “As a company we are deeply invested in responsible tourism, we believe that it is our duty to contribute to the preservation of the world’s most delicate ecosystems.”