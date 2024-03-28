Explora Journeys Unveils New Mediterranean Destination Experiences

Explora Journeys today announced a new collection of Destination Experiences in the Mediterranean for 2024.

The new program is part of continuous expansion of its offerings ahead of the inaugural Mediterranean season of the Explora I and the Explora II, the company said in a press release.

“Embarking on our newest Mediterranean journeys, travelers have the chance to immerse themselves in a tapestry of rich history and vibrant cultures. From the sun-kissed shores of Italy to hidden gems in Greece, each experience is meticulously curated to unveil the essence of the Mediterranean spirit,” said Koray Savas, VP Hotel at Explora Journeys.

“Our team has carefully crafted experiences in each destination that will enrich our guests and make each journey truly memorable. Experiences are tailored to intimate groups of 2–25 guests, with time to experience off-the-beaten-path encounters at a slower pace. Our aim is to provide guests with unforgettable moments, deepening their connection with these timeless destinations.”

Highlights include of the new destination experiences include:

Rovinj, Croatia: Truffle Hunting in Istria

Guests have the opportunity to join an Istrian family of truffle harvesters for a truffle hunt in their private wood, accompanied by specially trained dogs.

Sampling artisanal truffle-laced products and exploring the medieval town of Motovun, for panoramic views of the Mirna River valley are also part of the experience.

Casablanca, Morocco: Hammam and Lunch at a Historic Palace

Guests will visit the Hassan II Mosque, Africa’s largest, and indulge in a traditional hammam experience using clay from the Atlas Mountains.

Afterward, they enjoy a lunch at a historic palace in the heart of the Casablanca Medina, savoring Moroccan cuisine.

Mykonos, Greece: Vineyards and Villages of Mykonos

An experience to showcase a different side of Mykonos, guests will venture to a family-owned organic vineyard.

There, they’ll learn about biodynamic wine crafting and sample a selection of wines paired with local delicacies before returning to the ship in the evening.