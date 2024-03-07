Explora Journeys Partners with Master Perfumer Alberto Morillas

Explora Journeys announced a partnership with Master Perfumer Alberto Morillas to create a bespoke scent, Mandala Blue, according to a press release.

Mandala Blue by Explora Journeys captures the “Ocean State Of Mind” philosophy and features a blend of top notes including Bergamot, Mandarin and Petitgrain Paraguay, heart notes of Jasmine, Tonka Bean and Orange Blossom, and base notes of Sea Amber, Guaiac Wood and Musk.

The scent is used in a fragrance diffuser in the suites and bathroom amenities throughout the Explora I, the company said.

Alberto Morillas’ career started 50 years ago and includes the creation of fragrances like Cartier, Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Bulgari, Mugler, Kenzo and Marc Jacobs.

Koray Savas, vice president hotel operation Explora Journeys said: “We are proud to have Alberto Morillas craft this exquisite scent for Explora Journeys. His artistry elevates our luxury travel experience, infusing each sailing with an extraordinary sensory journey. This collaboration is a celebration of exploration, sophistication, and the transformative power of scent.”

Morillas said: “Creating a perfume is about storytelling; it should carry you somewhere. I adore the Mediterranean, so you’ll find in Mandala Blue light, fresh sea notes combined with citrus from bergamot and mandarin and some florals from jasmine and orange blossom, which reminds me of springtime in Seville.

“It is designed to awaken the senses and inspire a sense of discovery, recreating that musky scent of warm sunshine on teak terraces enlivened by the sea breeze and heady smells of Europe in summer.”