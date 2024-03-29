Eni, Fincantieri and RINA Establish Partnership for Decarbonization

Eni, Fincantieri and RINA have signed an agreement to develop joint initiatives for the energy transition, the shipbuilding company announced in a press release.

The partnership formalizes the commitment to develop joint projects, Fincantieri said, in line with the partners’ strategies, to decarbonize the maritime sector in the medium- to long-term with the goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050.

Additionally, the partners are said to be evaluating the establishment of a permanent global observatory, which would study future technological, regulatory, and market developments.

The three companies will conduct a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the most sustainable alternatives to support the maritime decarbonization pathway, Fincantieri added.

This will also be based on the development of complementary solutions to fuels already available for other hard-to-abate sectors, the company added.

The partnership’s areas of interest also include an analysis of the reference energy infrastructure and the development of new logistic structures, including the investments that the sector requires.

“We are highly committed to supporting our clients in addressing the industrial challenges of the maritime energy transition, and this initiative is aimed at initially creating a hub of study to harness Italy’s extraordinary expertise in new technologies, novel fuels, and their profound industrial implications for the ship system,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri.

“We are very pleased to join forces with Eni and RINA in an alliance to materialize existing solutions and to pave the way for the future with a proactive ecosystem approach. Indeed, new technologies must be industrialized on board ships, just as new fuels must be produced and distributed at the dock. Only with a concept of “operationalizing innovation” can we lead our industry and project our shipbuilding leadership into the future,” he added.

“The collaboration with Fincantieri and RINA, two major Italian players, is a further step in our journey towards the transition and decarbonization of maritime transport. To meet the objectives of the UN 2030 Agenda, it is important not only to manage what is immediate but also to act with a medium to long-term perspective, developing partnerships to create more sustainable solutions and products,” said Giuseppe Ricci, Chief Operating Officer for Energy Evolution at Eni.

“The ability to network among the partners, with their wealth of skills and technological capabilities, can make a significant contribution to finding more effective solutions for decarbonizing maritime transport and meeting the needs of shipowners and logistics operators, always leveraging a holistic approach.”

“We strongly believe in the value of collaboration and the opportunities it brings, particularly when it involves players of international caliber such as Eni and Fincantieri. Together, we have the opportunity to share knowledge and experience and to contribute to more sustainable solutions that support the shipping supply chain,” said Carlo Luzzatto, CEO and General Manager of RINA.

“RINA brings to the partnership its engineering and technological skills, developed across various sectors, to support shipping in its journey towards reducing its carbon footprint, without excluding any energy options,” he concluded.

The understanding may be the subject of subsequent binding agreements that the parties will define in compliance with the applicable legislation, Fincantieri noted, including that relating to transactions between related parties.