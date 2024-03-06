Disney Increases Support of Junior Junkanoo

Disney Cruise Line joined the community of Eleuthera in Governor’s Harbor on Saturday to support this year’s Junior Junkanoo competition, according to a press release.

The cruise line has recently increased its funding of Junior Junkanoo Eleuthera by 50 percent, totaling $75,000, to fund costumes, materials, cash prizes and travel costs for the winning Eleuthera team to compete at the national level.

Ahead of the competition, DCL hosted a virtual workshop for students across Eleuthera, connecting them with the Disney entertainment team and Bahamian fashion designer Theodore Elyett. Elyett designed the new Bahamian-inspired outfits for Mickey and Minnie Mouse to wear at Disney Lookout Cay, the company’s new island destination opening this summer on Eleuthera.

“DCL’s investment is about more than costumes and competition. We want to help preserve this important cultural expression and inspire young people to ensure the Junkanoo tradition continues for years to come,” said Joey Gaskins Jr., regional public affairs director, DCL.

“Through connecting students participating in Junior Junkanoo with Disney’s entertainment professionals and Bahamian fashion designer Theodore Elyett, we hope to inspire young Bahamians and show them how their talents can lead to careers in creative industries.”

During the competition, the Disney team had a chance to see the final costumes and experience the parade while the students performed for their community.

“Disney’s work in the community of Eleuthera is exemplary. The DCL team is focused on inspiring young Bahamians and providing the resources they need to believe in themselves, sharpen their creative skills and follow in the footsteps of the Junkanoos who have come before them,” said Mario Bowleg, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture. “We’re excited to welcome Disney to our community, and we appreciate their leadership in youth development.”