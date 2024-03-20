Disney Cruise Line: 2025 Ship to Be Named Disney Destiny

Disney Cruise Line revealed the first details about its upcoming ship, the Disney Destiny, at the keel laying ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

The design theme of the Disney Destiny will be “Heroes and Villains,” inspired by Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions. Onboard, guests will encounter heroes and villains alike, including those from Walt Disney Animation Studios stories like “The Lion King,” “Hercules” and “One Hundred and One Dalmatians”.

Disney also unveiled new filigree artwork for the bow of the Disney Destiny, depicting Minnie Mouse striking a pose in a heroic ensemble and a cape.

“The Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “As we continue to expand our fleet, the Disney Destiny will further strengthen our position as a leader in family cruising as we offer even more ways for families to experience Disney magic and world-class service at sea.”

The Disney Destiny is scheduled for delivery in 2025.