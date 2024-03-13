Cunard’s Culinary Team Showcased on ‘Les Stroud’s Wild Harvest’

Cunard’s culinary team will be featured in season three of Les Stroud’s TV series Wild Harvest, according to a press release.

The program features “Survivorman” Les Stroud and Master Chef Paul Rogalski alongside Queen Elizabeth’s culinary team in Alaska. Season three, which airs this April, was shot in the ports of Sitka, Haines, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan while sailing through Hubbard Glacier.

During the Alaskan adventure, Stroud shares his knowledge of wild edibles with local foragers, gathering ingredients such as sour dock, beach parsley, false lily of the valley, bullwhip kelp and lily bulb. The wild ingredients are then presented to Chef Rogalski and members of the Cunard culinary team to create gourmet dishes together.

Queen Elizabeth Executive Chef Roland Sargunan and members of his culinary team create dishes such as Alaskan Seafood with Sour Dock Chimichurri, Beach Parsley; Alaska Smoked Salmon with Buttered Sour Dock, Beach Parsley Salad; Bullwhip Peri Peri Chicken; Bullwhip Kelp Marinate Duck; and Essence of King Bolete with Soy Stained Chocolate Lilies, Beach Greens.

“Sailing on Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth in Alaska offered Chef Paul and me the opportunity to share the bounty of the wilderness in a unique way with our viewers. Approaching these port towns by sea and learning about the natural beauty of these coastal waterways all while enjoying the luxury of a Cunard vessel provided a completely new experience to my team,” said Les Stroud.

“Cunard is proud to be part of the acclaimed television program Wild Harvest to showcase our culinary team while bringing the Alaskan wildness onboard to our guests and viewers around the globe,” said Katie McAlister, president of Cunard.