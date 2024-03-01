Cunard Unveils Details of Queen Anne’s Retail Offering

Ahead of its launch this summer, Cunard has offered a glimpse of the retail experiences awaiting guests onboard the Queen Anne, according to a press release.

From luxury watchmakers Bremont to the beauty division of French fashion house, Chanel, guests will have 115 brands to choose from when the ship launches three months from now. Of the 115 brands, 27 represent first-time partnerships for Cunard, including Hugo Boss, Raishma, Chapel Down, Whittard and 886 Royal Mint. Garrard, the first official crown jeweler in the UK, will also have its first boutique onboard a Cunard ship.

The Grand Lobby Boutiques is where guests will find the first ever Garrard fine jewelry boutique at sea, as well as Queen Anne’s Cabinet of Curiosities and Experience Lounge.

The Cabinet of Curiosities is a new concept featuring 38 display cases showcasing treasures from a variety of brands. This gallery will showcase a 360-degree display of collectibles, jewelry, fashion and art from Cunard’s partner brands that are available to buy, alongside never-before-seen treasures from the cruise line’s archives.

The Experience Lounge is a space where retail intertwines with food and drink.

The Queen Anne will also feature a dedicated Shopping Host, who will have extensive knowledge of the available assortment as well as brands’ stories. Additionally, a personalization desk will be available for guests who wish to add a personal touch to purchases through engraving, embossing and more.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Luxury ocean travel is all about escapism and being immersed in a world full of unique and enriching experiences. It’s a philosophy we are passionate about bringing to life with our new ship Queen Anne, which is why we are all so excited about her elevated retail offering. Nowhere else will travelers be able to find such a beautifully curated collection of luxury brands at sea, or learn about heritage brands in such an engaging way as with Queen Anne’s Cabinet of Curiosities.”