Cunard Launches West End Show Pride and Prejudice at Sea

The Pride and Prejudice will be premiering at sea onboard the Queen Anne’s British Isles Festival Voyage, according to a press release.

Jane Austen’s love story will be brought to Cunard by theater producer David Pugh and will debut on Queen Anne’s two-week British Isles Festival Voyage, departing on 24 May for a celebratory ‘“ap of honor” circumnavigation of the British Isles that will also include the official Naming Ceremony.

Following its premiere at sea, the show will be a mainstay of Queen Anne’s maiden season.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We always strive to surprise and delight guests with unique and enriching experiences that can only be experienced on a Cunard ship. We are therefore excited to be teaming up with the incredible David Pugh for the at-sea premiere of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), which is one of the most acclaimed West End productions of recent times. I truly believe we are redefining luxury entertainment at sea with Queen Anne.”

Show Creator, Isobel McArthur, added: “Guests on board Queen Anne coming to see Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) can expect a theatre show that is deeply affectionate towards the iconic Jane Austen original, with a few new elements thrown in to persuade even the biggest skeptic of ‘period drama’ to start swooning at Mr. Darcy. Our version of the original rom-com is Pride and Prejudice, but told by the servants – with karaoke! It is a big-hearted, dynamic ensemble piece where those who normally just serve the tea are suddenly playing every part. The cast and creative team have proven themselves so skilled and hard-working in rehearsals – they can’t wait to present this special iteration of the play for its very first at-sea audience.”