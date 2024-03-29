Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cunard Launches West End Show Pride and Prejudice at Sea

The Pride and Prejudice will be premiering at sea onboard the Queen Anne’s British Isles Festival Voyage, according to a press release.

Jane Austen’s love story will be brought to Cunard by theater producer David Pugh and will debut on Queen Anne’s two-week British Isles Festival Voyage, departing on 24 May for a celebratory ‘“ap of honor” circumnavigation of the British Isles that will also include the official Naming Ceremony.

Following its premiere at sea, the show will be a mainstay of Queen Anne’s maiden season.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We always strive to surprise and delight guests with unique and enriching experiences that can only be experienced on a Cunard ship. We are therefore excited to be teaming up with the incredible David Pugh for the at-sea premiere of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), which is one of the most acclaimed West End productions of recent times. I truly believe we are redefining luxury entertainment at sea with Queen Anne.”

Show Creator, Isobel McArthur, added: “Guests on board Queen Anne coming to see Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) can expect a theatre show that is deeply affectionate towards the iconic Jane Austen original, with a few new elements thrown in to persuade even the biggest skeptic of ‘period drama’ to start swooning at Mr. Darcy. Our version of the original rom-com is Pride and Prejudice, but told by the servants – with karaoke! It is a big-hearted, dynamic ensemble piece where those who normally just serve the tea are suddenly playing every part. The cast and creative team have proven themselves so skilled and hard-working in rehearsals – they can’t wait to present this special iteration of the play for its very first at-sea audience.”

 

 

