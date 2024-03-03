Cunard Announces New Voyages to Barbados in 2025 and 2026

Cunard is increasing the number of calls to Barbados in 2025 and 2026, with thirteen new sailings, according to a press release.

The new voyages go on sale at 1 pm on March 7, 2024, in addition to the six already on sale for late 2024 to 2026.

The Queen Elizabeth will visit Barbados nine times throughout 2025 and 2026, with sailings from Miami. When the ship sails to Bridgetown in October 2025 for its 12-night Eastern Caribbean voyage, it will be the first time she will have visited Barbados since November 2015.

The Queen Mary 2 will call six times at the island between November 2024 and December 2026 sailing from Southampton, UK and New York. The Queen Victoria will visit the island three times in 2025 and 2026 as part of her Caribbean voyages sailing out of Southampton.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Barbados is one of the most beautiful destinations in the world and we are thrilled to announce that we are significantly increasing the number of times our guests will be able to explore the breath-taking shores of this gorgeous island in the coming years. We are proud pioneers of luxury ocean travel and there are few experiences more luxurious than sailing to the charming port of Bridgetown to sample a unique slice of Caribbean culture.”

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley added: “Barbados warmly welcomes the return of Cunard, a truly iconic name in the world of luxury travel. The partnership between Cunard and Barbados reflects a shared commitment to excellence in hospitality and creating unforgettable holiday memories that showcase an authentic Caribbean experience. We look forward to hosting Cunard’s guests and, with our local charm, cuisine, and coastline, showing why a visit to Barbados will always be special.”