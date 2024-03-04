Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Crystal Opens Bookings for 2026 World Cruise

Crystal Serenity

Crystal announced that its 2026 World Cruise onboard the Crystal Serenity will be open for booking on March 19, according to a press release.

Departing from Los Angeles, on Jan. 11, 2026, the 135-day voyage will visit 72 destinations across 27 countries.

The Crystal Serenity will head west from Los Angeles, exploring the landscapes of the Marquesas Islands, the lagoons of Bora Bora and then New Zealand. From there, travelers will explore the Sydney Opera House in Australia, followed by a visit to Hong Kong. After calling in Mumbai and Dubai, the voyage travels through the Mediterranean, including a stop in Monaco, just in time for the Grand Prix before the voyage ends in Rome on May 26.

“Celebrating the spirit of discovery and epicurean travel, Crystal presents the 2026 World Cruise, a magnificent journey that embodies intuitive service, cultural immersion and unforgettable memories. Our commitment to providing exceptional experiences is exemplified in every detail of this spectacular itinerary,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group.

Crystal’s Chairman and Brand Ambassador, Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, will again be a part of this journey. 

“Crystal, in collaboration with Abercrombie & Kent, has redefined the essence of an immersive voyage,” said de Oliveira. “Our meticulously crafted itinerary encompasses all the essential elements – from exceptional service and soul-enriching experiences to visits to unexplored destinations and spectacular events. This guarantees the creation of undoubtedly the best World Cruise experience.”

