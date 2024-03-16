Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Crystal Launches Two Challenges for Travel Advisors

Crystal Serenity

To celebrate its return to the seas, Crystal is launching the 2024 Crystal Grand Challenge with $450,000 in awards, according to a press release.

Travel advisors in the United States and Canada are invited to participate in one of two races: the Crystal Sprint Race and the long-distance Crystal Ocean Race.

In the Crystal Sprint Race, travel advisors who have booked a Crystal sailing since its relaunch can enter the challenge for a chance to win the top prize of $150,000. T

he first prize will be awarded to the travel advisor who books fifteen 2024 cruises by May 31, 2024, with subsequent prizes of $100,000 and $50,000 for two runners-up.

Travel advisors who have not yet booked a cruise aboard the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony can enter the Crystal Ocean Race. The first travel advisor to make ten bookings for 2024, by December 16, 2024, will win the first prize of $75,000, with subsequent prizes of $50,000 and $25,000 for two runners-up.   

 “The 2024 Crystal Grand Challenge stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our enduring partnership with travel advisors, both seasoned and newcomers alike,” said Marett Taylor, chief sales officer of A&K Travel Group. “This challenge celebrates their invaluable contributions and reinforces our dedication to providing unparalleled experiences for our discerning guests. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the remarkable achievements of travel advisors as they embark on this exciting journey this year.”

 

