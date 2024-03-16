Cruise Planners Unveils New Marketing Tools

Cruise Planners unveiled several new marketing tools to its travel advisors during its annual convention, according to a press release.

These tools are designed to make it easy for advisors to reach their clients with useful travel content during the vacation planning process.

Highlights include:

Maxx Intelligence: This new tool allows advisors to easily create new content or enhance existing content through artificial intelligence.

Maxx Creator: Allows travel advisors to create custom emails, newsletters, flyers and more. Agents can easily choose from several templates and insert images, special offers, important links and body copy.

CP Maxx Video Library: The new Video Library tool in CP Maxx gives advisors the ability to personalize their clients’ experience. Advisors may upload a video file or record their own video and share with clients or features in their marketing. Additionally, videos can be presented to clients during an interactive LivePlanner session.

Microsites: Advisors now have access to over 100 different travel microsites that can be added to their websites, sent via email, included in confirmations and shared during Live Planner sessions. These microsites feature cruise lines, tours and travel styles such as family cruising, and group travel.

“Cruise Planners continues to innovate and support its advisors with easy ways to provide engaging content for their clients with minimal time or effort ” said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. “It’s all about making vacation planning easy!”