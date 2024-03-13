Cruise Planners Achieves Record-Breaking Booking Week

Cruise Planners has announced record-breaking sales for the week of February 19, according to a press release.

In addition to achieving record-breaking sales in a single week, Cruise Planners has also surpassed the milestone of $1 billion in sales revenue.

Looking ahead, Cruise Planners is on track to break its record set in 2023. Furthermore, the company reported a significant surge in departures for 2024, with a 19 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Cruise Planners revealed that advanced bookings for 2025 departures are already up by 33 percent compared to the same period last year.

“At Cruise Planners, we go beyond being a host travel agency. We actively design programs and systems to streamline our advisors’ businesses, arming them with top-notch offers, support, and the best marketing and technology tools in the industry. Celebrating our best booking week in our 30-year history is a thrilling accomplishment, and we express our heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated advisors for their unwavering hard work, trust, and loyalty,” said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planners.

“As we aim to achieve new milestones in 2024 and beyond, our dedication to providing outstanding service and creating lasting memories remains unwavering.”